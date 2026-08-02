Emergency Help for Bob & Jackie sudden expenses

God bless each one of you for taking the time to read this. Some of you may already know our situation, but for those of you who don't here's a little about us.. I (Jackie) am a quadriplegic in a wheelchair, and Bob who is my husband and caregiver has multiple lower back issues from birth, which has only gotten worse as he has gotten older.. It is extremely humbling to have to do this and we have put this off as long as we can but now have no choice...

Currently, Bob needs $2,100 worth of dental work done in order to keep his teeth. ( there are no community dental centers in our region). Bob needs adjustable cruches to help him get around while he's having this pain attack and is unable to stand without help at times..We can use help paying for someone to help mow the lawn, until Bob's pain reduces, (as we are renters and are responsible for keeping the lawn taken care of).. Our car registration is do at the end of this month which is $200... I have to renew my driver's license this month so that I can get a new handicap placard and that's $80 for both.. Our front stablizer bar on our car is completely shot and need's replaced ASAP.

We are only asking for those to help who can do so without putting yourself in a pinch.. We know prayer moves mountains, so we ask that you all pray for us on these matters and we will be praying for all of you as well.. They only give us so many characters so we will close this out.. We will gladly provide receipts to anyone who asks.

For other ways to give here is our email... truthwatch88@protonmail.com we can provide links for, PayPal, cash app, Venmo, Chime, or our address.

Much love in Christ,

Bob & Jackie ✝️