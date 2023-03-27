Edwards Family Van Replacement

Hi everyone, this is Gage typing this message, but it's on behalf of Ryan and Taylor.





I want this to honor God, who gave His life for us, and to honor Ryan and the love we have for him and his family. Thank you, Lord!





Ryan and his family are planning to travel to Seattle next month (October) to begin the process of Ryan receiving a bone marrow transplant. This entire process will be about 7 months between the initial testing, procedure, and monitoring that will require Ryan to move to Seattle for a 4-6 month stay.





Currently, their van has over 210k miles on it and is in need of repairs. A friend and I were talking about how wonderful it would be to raise the money so they could have a new van that can reliably take them to and from Seattle during this time.





A new van will also be a necessity eventually, and it would be a huge blessing to them as they welcome their 5th child this month!





Our goal is $45,000, which would cover a nice, entry-level new van. Should we raise more, they can use the remaining funds for other expenses along the way.





Thank you all, and God bless!