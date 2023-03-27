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Coy (Steve) Lewis

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$285 USD

Fundraiser created byCaitlyn Ball

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Lewis

Coy (Steve) Lewis

A note from the family:


Some of you may know my dad, Steve, and some of you may not. He has been a part of the mountain biking community for years. 


This past weekend, my dad was involved in a serious wreck at Rattlesnake Bike Park and was rushed to the emergency room. We found out that he had broken his C2 and C3 vertebrae in his neck and had also suffered an injury to his spinal cord. 


Monday he underwent spine surgery to place screws and rods to stabilize his neck and give his spinal cord the time it needs to heal. He made it through surgery, and we are so incredibly thankful for that. ❤️


He has a long road ahead of him. There is still so much unknown, and he is understandably heartbroken and struggling with the reality of how much his life has suddenly changed. But if you know Steve, you know he is still making jokes, cracking us up, and being completely himself. That strength and determination are still there.


Right now, we are asking for prayers—not just for today or tomorrow, but for the long recovery ahead, his healing, his strength, his future, and for our family as we navigate this new future. 


If you know my dad, have ridden with him, have crossed paths with him at the bike park, or even if you don’t know him at all, we would be incredibly grateful if you would stop for a moment and say a prayer for Steve. 


Please feel free to share this and start a prayer chain so we can surround him with as much love, support, and prayer as possible.


Dad, we love you more than you know. Keep fighting, keep making your jokes, and keep being you. We’ll be right beside you through every step of this. ❤️


Please pray for Steve. 🙏


Steve has a long road ahead of him, with so much uncertainty about what the future holds. One of the biggest concerns is the possibility that he may not be able to return to work.

If you feel led to help, the family would be incredibly grateful for anything you’re able to give. No amount is too small, and every bit of support means so much to Steve and his family during this difficult and uncertain time. ❤️


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