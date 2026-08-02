Corban's Dental Care

Last summer, Corban was suffering from tooth pain and we waited months to get it checked because of our financial situation. He ended up with an abscess in his tooth and needed a root canal. After we were able to receive treatment for that, he became religious about his dental hygiene: brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash daily. Unfortunately, we were still not in the financial situation to complete the crown for his first tooth and while it is still healthy post root canal, the tooth behind it has begun to deteriorate as well. We were able to get a consult and he will need another root canal. Additionally, we would love to be able to complete treatment for both teeth by getting permanent crowns on them both. Since our insurance only covers basic preventative services, our our of pocket costs will be nearing $6,000. If you are willing and able to contribute so that Corban can get his teeth taken care of, we would be so grateful.