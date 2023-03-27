Community Health Celebration Dinner

HELP US REACH OUR DINNER EN NOIR GOAL!

Acres Homes Super Neighborhood Council is preparing for our Annual Dinner en Noir, a FREE evening of wellness, community, nutritious cuisine, and entertainment for the Acres Homes community.

Our goal is to raise $6,500, and thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we have already raised $4,200! That means we are just $2,300 away from our goal!

Every contribution—large or small—helps us keep this event FREE for our community.

Will you help us close the gap?







