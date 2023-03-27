Clyde needs our help following extensive hip surge

Our family member, Clyde is in need of our help. Clyde has been deaf since an illness when he was 2 years old. He attended Faribault school for the deaf. Despite his disability he has worked very hard his whole life, sometimes two jobs. He recently underwent a second hip surgery which was much tougher than expected and he had to be in the ICU for a few days.

He works at a landscaping and snow² plowing business but can't return to work until he is cleared by the Dr. in the next few weeks. A little help would get him through this gap between his surgery and return to work. The money would be used for gas, groceries, and bills.

If you have ever met Clyde, he is a church going person and a wonderful part of our family and always willing to lend a hand. We love him so much 💙 Thank you so much for considering and God Bless.