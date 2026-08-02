Christian Apologetics Video Game for Youth

I'm raising funds to develop a competitive video game designed to reach younger generations through Christian apologetics and spiritual warfare themes.





The game is currently in development, and the funds will help cover animation, coding, and music composition, the core creative work needed to bring this project to life.





This fundraiser supports the production of a tool meant to engage young people with Christian faith and apologetic reasoning through interactive gameplay. Your support helps us complete the development work and create something meaningful for this audience.