Chelsea Thyroidectomy

To our friends and family:





We are reaching out on behalf of my sister as she prepares for thyroid surgery this week. This procedure is being done to address concerns with her thyroid and, prayerfully, to help prevent any future cancer development.





As with many unexpected medical situations, the financial impact extends beyond the surgery itself. Funds raised through this campaign will help cover medical expenses, including pre-operative appointments, surgery costs, and post-operative care. They will also help offset lost wages while she recovers, as she is expected to be out of work without pay for one to two weeks.





We know that not everyone is in a position to give, and we want to make it clear that there is absolutely no pressure or expectation. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean just as much to us as any financial contribution.





We are incredibly grateful for the care, kindness, and generosity that so many people have already shown. If you feel led to contribute, any amount will help ease the financial burden during her recovery and allow her to focus on healing.





Thank you for keeping her in your thoughts and prayers as she approaches surgery and recovery. We are trusting God for a successful procedure, a smooth recovery, and many healthy years ahead.





With gratitude,

Chelsea, Joel, Orlando, Cambria, Tammi, and Quiana