💙 CHASE-ing Hope Community Fundraiser 💙





On Sunday, September 13th from 2:30-4:30 MT, Buckin’ Brew and Cowgirl Kimchi Wyo will host an online auction on Facebook and TikTok with all proceeds going to support sweet Chase and his family to help make a difference in his future. 💸





Chase has severe autism 🧩 and faces challenges every single day. Many of the things most of us take for granted, like communicating our needs or navigating the world around us, are daily obstacles for him. 100% of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly toward Chase’s therapy and treatments giving him hope for an improved quality of life.





Chase’s mom and dad would go to then ends of the earth to help their son. His dad puts his life on the line daily to provide for his family. His mom stays home with their three sons doing everything she possibly can to raise happy, healthy boys. After relocating for dad’s work, they are without the support they used to have including family, friends, and ABA therapists. Let’s get together and see what we can do to help them. ❤️





Our hope is to make CHASEing Hope an annual community tradition that continues to grow, raising funds for other families while also bringing awareness to severe autism.





Please share and help us spread the word. Together, we can make a real difference for Chase. 💙