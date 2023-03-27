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Chars Recovery

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMary Anderson

Chars Recovery

In the recent weeks our family was hit with a terrifying storm of events. As some of you may know, Char had an emergency exploratory/excision operation, followed by a second operation. She had a stay in the ICU on a ventilator and is now in progressive care recovering from the extensive surgeries, and new challenges to come. She has been extremely strong and brave through this time and is doing better than before now. I am reaching out to our family and friends with information, and to ask for help and prayers in this time of extreme need. Our family could use help for food, gas, rooms, future needed medical equipment/supplies, travel and other necessities, but most importantly please, Prayers for healing, strength and peace as we all learn to navigate through this and what’s to come. We appreciate each and every one of you for checking in and being there for us, from the bottom of our hearts thank you. Without family and friends we would be lost in these hard times. So please keep Char and family in your thoughts and prayers, and if you have the opportunity to help with monetary expenses you can donate here, or of course contact the family directly. Again thank you all for the love and the help, we can’t thank you enough. ~Char and Family ❣️

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