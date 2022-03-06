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Changing Lives Foundation for Suicide Awareness

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byTravis Puckett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Travis Puckett

Changing Lives Foundation for Suicide Awareness

A very good friend of mine, Todd, lost his son to suicide 5 years ago. A trauma most of us cant even imagine. In his sons memory Todd set up the Changing Lives Foundation (www.changinglivesfoundation.co). Each year they do the best they can to raise money to support the community. Please read below, visit their website and consider giving. Any little bit helps. Thank you


At the Changing Lives Foundation, we believe that together we can uplift our community—one cause, one life at a time. Founded to strengthen and support local nonprofits in Rapid City, South Dakota, and surrounding areas, our mission is to raise essential funds and awareness for organizations that provide critical resources to those who need them most. From suicide prevention and awareness events to vital community services, we partner with dedicated nonprofits to deliver hope, support, and real change where it matters most.


Why Your Support Matters

Local nonprofits do incredible work every day—feeding the hungry, sheltering the vulnerable, supporting mental health initiatives, and helping families through crises—but they often operate on tight budgets. Your donation to Changing Lives Foundation goes directly toward amplifying their impact, funding programs that transform lives, and building a stronger, more compassionate community for everyone. We've already hosted impactful events like our annual suicide awareness gatherings, and with your help, we can expand our reach to even more causes that change lives for the better. Every dollar counts and stays local, creating lasting ripples of hope and empowerment.


How You Can Help

  1. Donate today: Any amount makes a difference—$5, $25, $100, or more.
  2. Share this campaign with your friends, family, and networks.
  3. Join us as a partner or volunteer to help us grow our fundraising efforts.

Together, we're not just raising money—we're changing lives through charity, community, and compassion. Thank you for standing with us!


For Full Transparency: I, Travis "Dean" Puckett will be receiving these funds to present to the Changing Lives Foundation's annual benefit on Oct 31, 2026


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