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Guatemala Medical Mission - Catherine Alcala

Goal$2,400 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byCatherine Alcala

Guatemala Medical Mission - Catherine Alcala

Hello, my name is Catherine Alcala, an aspiring Physician Associate (PA) currently studying Biology at California State University, Long Beach! As a volunteer with ICNA Crescent Clinic, a non-profit clinic that works to serve underserved patients, I understand how important it is to provide medical care for those in need. My passion for helping the underserved community has led me to learn about how Dr. Michael Nowak & Certified Medical Educators provide free medical care for underserved communities in Jalapa, Guatemala. I have been given the opportunity to join them on their upcoming medical trip in January 2027. 


However, attending this trip can’t be possible without the help of generous donations to reach my goal. My trip cost is $1,700 plus $600 for flights – I've set the campaign goal to $2400 to cover standard payment processing fees so 100% of the travel costs are met. I must meet this goal by November 8th, 2026.


Thank you for your consideration and support. To learn more about the work I will be doing on this medical mission please follow this link: Medical Mission Trip - Certified Medical Educators.


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