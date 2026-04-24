Cancer Treatment Support in Florida

Hello! As you may know, tor over two years, I've been battling an aggressive, high-grade serous carcinoma. Recently, my local oncology group offered me little hope of survival, suggesting instead that I try to adjust to being "terminally ill." In that discouraging moment, a scripture passage began to well up inside me: Choose life (Deuteronomy 30:19).





To continue the way I was going seemed to be a dead end, so I made the decision to pursue a more hope-filled path. In late July, I moved to Florida to undergo groundbreaking therapies in integrative oncology and whole-body wellness. These life-saving treatments are largely not covered by insurance, even though they are well-researched, effective, and promising in a way that makes a lot more sense than continuously poisoning my body. Impressive as the results are with these interventions, the out-of-pockets costs are mounting too high, so I'm reaching out to ask for your support. If you can only offer prayer and well wishes, I truly appreciate that. And if you're able to contribute to offset my costs, that's wonderful. Thank you for standing with me. It means a lot to me, my family, and the people I try to serve every day. May God bless you for your generosity.