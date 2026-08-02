Help support The Brasher Family

In 2013 Heath Brasher was diagnosed with cancer in both kidneys that metastasized to his brain. The brain lesions have been radiated and are stable. He also has a stable spot on his liver. Heath has had a particular nephrectomy on both kidneys being told they can’t take one and leave the other. At his most recent check up he learned that he needs a very risky medical procedure that will be done out of state. This is where this family needs our financial help. Heath not only is enduring costly procedures and treatments he is also having to miss work. His employer did some restructuring and Heath was moved from salaried pay to hourly pay which means if he misses work he doesn’t get paid. Heath has to travel to his appointments and treatments which ultimately means he and his must miss work. The Brasher’s only recently moved to our community in 2020. Not being rooted here and finding a new church home has been a challenge but they landed at a local church and his sweet wife, Tracy Brasher, has only asked for prayer but I know that the burden of his sickness plus financial strain is a very heavy price for them to pay. Im asking that our beautiful community come around and support this family not only prayerfully but monetarily.











