Blessing Daisy 🌸

A Blessing for Daisy 💛





“Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18





If you know Daisy, you know she has one of the most giving hearts.





Week after week, she faithfully serves at Bethel, playing guitar for all three Sunday services and using her gifts to worship the Lord and bless others. She opens her home to our women’s group, welcomes people with love, celebrates alongside us in life’s special moments, and is always looking for ways to give, encourage, help, and serve.





Daisy is someone who rarely asks for anything for herself. She simply gives from her heart.





Now, we have an opportunity to pour some of that love back into her.





Her 20-year-old car has served her well, but it is becoming less reliable. We would love to come together as her church family, friends, and loved ones to help raise money toward a dependable vehicle so Daisy can continue getting to church, serving, helping others, and doing the things God has placed on her heart without having to worry about transportation.





This isn’t about charity — it’s about blessing someone who has been such a blessing to so many of us.





Every gift, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. And if you aren’t able to give, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser mean just as much.





Let’s show Daisy just how loved and appreciated she is. 💛





“God loves a cheerful giver.” — 2 Corinthians 9:7





Thank you for helping us bless a woman who spends so much of her life blessing everyone around her.