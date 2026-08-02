Blessing a Family

Our little family got a wake up call very early July 30, 2026. At just over 30 weeks tiny Cosmo made his entrance! We are so thankful for all the specialty care he is receiving at the NICU Kaiser Hospital. At 3lbs 3ozs he will have to stay in NICU for approximately 6-8 weeks.

Along with our excitement and joy comes much anxiety and exhaustion as we juggle our family needs.





Family and friends have asked how they can help relieve some if the financial needs. We are using “Give-Send-Go” as a way everyone can be a part of our journey.

A gift of any amount is greatly appreciated!

Thank you and God bless,

Casey & Felicia