Blessing Catie

Hey friends, this fundraiser has been started to provide support to the delightful and most well deserving friend and caregiver, Catherine Stroman. Earlier this year after several tests Catie was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. She will be required to have a hysterectomy in a few weeks, and potentially more follow-up treatments. Recommended post op recovery time is 8 weeks.





Catie is a self employed daycare provider, leaving her with no paid time off benefits for the 8 weeks at least of recovery. She is also a single mom to 3 children, 2 of which are preparing to head back to school in September.





We are setting up this fundraiser in order to bless Catie financially so that she can focus on recovery without stressing over finances and providing for her children. Catie has played a pivotal role in many families lives. I believe it’s our turn to return the care and support to her, that she so willingly gives to the children in her care. Please consider blessing her during this hard time



