Bibles and Books for Those in Need

We're raising funds to provide Bibles and books to people in women's shelters, men's homes, veterans hospitals, prisons, jails, and to pastors, chaplains, and leaders, wherever they're needed most.





Our Christian ministry is committed to getting Scripture and spiritual resources into the hands of those who need encouragement, hope, and God's Word. Whether someone is facing hardship, serving others, or seeking faith, we want to make sure these resources are available.





Your support will help us purchase and distribute Bibles and books to these vital locations and the people who serve there. Thank you for standing with us in this mission.