Becoming the Hands and Feet for the Jones Family

Our brother and sister in Christ, Marcus and Nayali Jones, need the Body of Christ to come alongside them and war for them in the spirit and the physical.





They are such an incredible and special son and daughter of God, who love the Lord Jesus Christ, who pour themselves out for His Glory and are always seeking Him.





They are amazing friends, anointed leaders, and have such big hearts. And those big hearts need tender care right now.





They are in the midst of their second pregnancy and it is extremely difficult physically, mentally and spiritually.





Nayali has had severe morning sickness for the duration of the pregnancy and it has recently progressed to the point she has gone to the ER multiple times. She can barely keep anything down and is running on zero sleep.





The toll this has taken on her, her husband Marcus and their son is massive. This is why they need our help.





They are both maxed out and struggling to just make it through each day with all the life demands. This is where we come in. If you are led to donate, your funds will go to helping them buy meals so they don't have to cook, taking care of things like cleaning and child care, and most importantly relieving the burden of a growing pile of medical bills, which even with insurance are sky high for the care Nayali needs.





As a husband and wife who have been through an extremely challenging pregnancy and experience with our daughter, we understand exactly what Marcus and Nayali are feeling right now.





This is when the community, the Body of Christ, needs to become the hands and feet. Because we were all alone in the situation we were in with no one to support us, and we will never see that happen to someone we love again. It's the most painful thing you could ever experience.





I ask all of you reading this to pray on this and see what the Lord is calling you to do. If you are unable to give financially and live locally, we are also setting up a meal train for The Jones Family and we will post the link in the updates shortly.





And of course, please pray for them. We are believing that Jesus is going to fully heal Nayali and the more prayer warriors we can have join the spiritual fight the better. The breakthrough IS coming, we just don't know when. And until it does, we are being called now to be their support.





Thank you and God Bless,





Justin and Diana Dragan Morris







