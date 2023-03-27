STAND AGAINST FBI MISCONDUCT

Purpose of the Fund

While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safety of the Andrade family due to the serious misconduct by the DOJ and FBI in the NDCA, as well as the families expenses. When times get rough and they want to go and relax at a pool, will yes it covers that too. Why am I being blunt, because the FBI will find any reason to shut this down. Therefore, there are no limitations on the use of the funds.

Andrade is the owner and founder of the NAC Foundation, LLC. NAC created a compliant digital currency named AtenCoin where they required identity verification of all users. The AtenCoin cryptocurrency couldn't be sent or received without completing biometric-based identity verification in order to create the persons verification address. The utilization of a multisig wallets was used and Andrade had this copyrighted in 2015. This by itself is an anti money laundering feature. Later on he decided to create an improved version of the AtenCoin that allowed others to create digital assets similar to (ERC20's) but that included AML features using their own blockchain. That was the AML Bitcoin that launched in April of 2020. The Aml Bitcoin also utilized digital identity. During NAC's ICO period, they used a token called AML Tokens. Unknown to Andrade at the time, the FBI permitted some bad actors to persuade NAC to do an ICO so that they could engage in international money laundering utilizing the Aml Token. This government backed scheme included a plan to destroy the transaction data in order to conceal what they were doing.

What was supposed to be a television show has ended up as a nightmare for the Andrade family. It's a glimpse into the shadowy intersection of technology, intelligence agencies, and corporate espionage that affects every person with a digital footprint—which, in today's world, means virtually everyone. According to Andrade himself, recordings of the FBI agents confirmed their knowledge of a “ Shadow Government ."

All Aml Bitcoin purchasers deserve to know what really happened to the Aml Bitcoin project before certain bad actors destroy all evidence. In the event you want to file a claim against the FBI, you obviously don't want them to destroy the evidence prior to your day in court. Without your help, they will destroy it in order to conceal their direct involvement in international money laundering scheme that according to evidence Andrade has seen, was meant to influence a U.S. election, cutoff U.S. Support for Ukraine, and then to overthrow the Ukrainian government. The illegal proceeds were associated with Panama, Angola, Zimbabwe, China, Dubai, Russia, Ukraine, and Singapore.

During the public testimony of one of the government witness at Andrade's trial, his CJA counsel asked him:

Q. And this is your telephone number, but these communications are using the name Steve Stephens; right?

A. Yes.

Q. Your name doesn't appear here. It's Steve Stephens talking to Roger Engone; correct?

A. Yes.

Q. And the participants in this transaction are going to include two Angolan participants, each of whom will designate to Mr. Engone an Angolan bank where they have deposits; right?

A. Yes.

Q. And ultimately, AML BitCoin would sell $100 million of AML BitCoin to the first participant, who would wir$100 million to an AML account, after which AML would deposit 75 million AML BitCoin in the first participant's wallet; right?

A. Yes.

Q. And Participant Number 2 would buy 75 million AML BitCoin from Participant 1 for 100 million, or market price, and would get 100 million, or the sale price; would transfer 75 million AML BitCoin into the second participant's wallet; and would deposit $100 million, or the sale price, into the first participant's account in Dubai; right?

A. Yes.

Q. Except it wouldn't be the entire amount. There'd be 20 percent of the funds deposited in Participant 1's Dubai account to be paid to Mr. Engone's account?

A. To Mr. Engone's account?

Then it later followed with:

Q. And this approach could enable deposits of more than 1 billion U.S. dollars per month in each Dubai account --

A. Yes.

Andrade would like to thank all of the Aml Bitcoin users who believed in the project, assisted in the public beta testing of it in 2019 and that converted their Aml Tokens for the finalized Aml Bitcoin in April 2020. He appreciated many of the supporters coming together and publicly telling the government back in 2020 that the technology indeed worked. Unfortunately the FBI is calling everyone that utilized the final Aml Bitcoin a LIAR. This appears to be an attempt to hide the transaction data.

In order to continue to try to convince the court that Andrade is now scamming people using a different digital currency, the FBI had their UCE in January 2025 create a scam coin and try to make it look like Andrade owns it. Andrade is not a part or associated with Java Coin (JAVC) or the Black Gold Coin digital currency (BGCO). These Crossfire Hurricane FBI Agents will not stop until their criminal acts are properly concealed.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-andrade-22116b146/recent-activity/all/

UPDATE: The DOJ had filed a motion while claiming they had classified data and that they couldn't disclose it because of National Security Reasons. The Court rules in their favor. Issue is the Court never saw the Classified Data. Can't make this SHT up.

Want to see more about the case. Go to pacer.com, type if Rowland Andrade. Then find case 25-5095. You will be AMAZED at what you see.