Air Conditioner Fundraiser for Gentry Chapel

Our small country church is operating on a shoestring budget. We are responsible for cutting and maintaining a church cemetery that has emptied our emergency reserves. This is for maintenance every month during the summer and has strapped our finances. Our main air conditioner (a wall unit) has went out and our smaller one just can't keep up. I put it on Facebook if anyone wanted to help and several people contacted me. If you you feel led to help, we would greatly appreciate it. I thought this would be an easier way for people to give. A little is a lot when God is in it.... God bless you richly.