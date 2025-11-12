Āgenskalns Methodist Church Winter Heating

Āgenskalns Methodist Church is a small, vibrant, and welcoming community in Riga's Pārdaugava district. We have recently celebrated becoming an autonomous church, a joyful and hope-filled new chapter in our ministry. Deeply rooted in tradition and faithful to God's Word, we long to continue being a place where people encounter faith, comfort, fellowship, and hope.





As winter approaches, our church faces an urgent challenge. The gas boiler installed 25 years ago, which provided both heating and hot water, has stopped working. It is no longer reliable for another winter. A new boiler must be installed so that our church can remain warm and open to our congregation and the people of our community.





The first important step has already been taken: in cooperation with SIA "Breins," a cost estimate has been prepared, and we have found a company that can begin the work soon and complete it before winter. Your support will help us make this possible and ensure our church remains a welcoming place through the cold months ahead.