The Golden Age Jubilee Mission Fund

The Golden Age is here. The Golden Age is an era beginning in 2025. Trillions of dollars will exchange hands in this prolific period. Just like during the industrial revolution where farming turned mechanical, our Golden Age revolution of the 21st century will include Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain technology and a macro global disruption of payment systems. All of these revolutionary foundations have taken flight and are passing the early adopters stage in the adoption life cycle and entering the early majority population group. You, we, I are in a prolific time. Nations will be reborn. The USA and others. These are years of harvest, or prosperity, of wealth and of building.

According to The Bible Project "The Year of Jubilee—it’s one of the most radical ideas in the Bible. A complete socio-economic refresh that was supposed to occur every fifty years in Israel. Jesus later claims to enact a jubilee when he announces his ministry." We are in a time of Jubilee and it is a season for harvesting and giving.

Deep in my soul a desire has driven me to start my international missions work in this golden age inaugural year of 2025. Serving the world with love, smiles, hugs and a desire to learn has driven me since my first international trip to Japan in 2001. I have had the absolute fortune of visiting 23 countries so far in my life, some of them multiple times. However, the first act of my travel life was spent only to observe, learn and interact with other cultures, instead of to truly help serve those I met less fortunate. I desire to help deeply now. A move the needle kind of help. The storing up treasures in heaven sort of help. The I only have a few decades left and this is what I want to do with my remaining time type of help. But I have quickly realized that although I will use my own time, treasure and talent toward this mission field, what I have won't be enough. I am calling on those who seek to partner in some way with this mission.

I know we all have our own thumbprint mission(s). And many of you are serving your mission(s) in your own way. Proverbs 31 wives to your husbands. Loving mothers who develop profoundly excellent and loving children. Those who foster animals and orphans. Some of which go on to adopt. Some who serve the less fortunate in their own way. Some who care for the elderly or homeless. Some who give their every sunday morning in the nursery at church so mothers and fathers can worship the Lord as a couple.

'Tell me dear friend, what are/will you doing/do with your one wild and precious life?' Mary Oliver

In this Jubilee year, I will serve deeper and drive a more missional life. In July 2025 I’ll be going to the Mully Orphanage in Kenya, Africa. Check out this miraculous movie of Charles Mully and how he has become Father to the Fatherless. Some people true angels on earth, he is one of them.

Kenya is home to one of the top 10 most populated slums in the world. What is a slum? Slums are defined as densely populated and tightly packed urban areas, characterized by weakly built, incomplete houses that are inhabited mainly by the most impoverished communities within the city. It's true, unfathomable by many, poverty. Not chosen by those who are infected by it. There are 2 year olds who will never know their given name and who already care for their food, shelter and water needs daily living on sidewalks. In America, we absolutely do not know what this level of poverty is. It’s unfavorable to us in our 2025 civilization. But it exists. And it’s very dark. I am preparing my heart to prepare to see deeply troubling images in person like the one I described above.

I’ve set up this Give Send Go Fund on January 9, 2025. I look forward for those who find this fund in the year 2075 and will be able to look at the amazing work the contributors and I have collaborated on. So as exciting as it is to think of ending of this Jubilee fund, it is just as exciting to think of the beginning, isn't it. What great gifts we will together foster and plant around this spectacular world and to many of the people in it. I call to those with financial resources ear marked for generous giving that need an objective mission in 2025 and beyond to bless this mission fund. I’m not asking you to pay for my trip to Kenya, I’m paying for that. I’m asking for money to fuel and fund the missions I will embark on beginning in Kenya, Africa and beyond. There will be missions in America we will foster as well for this is my heritage land that we are called to protect and build on this land as well. But this fund's mission will begin in Kenya. A land where so many resources have been robbed and depleted.

So if you feel compelled now or in the future please invest in this mission. We are only blessed to be a blessing. Pray for every gift you make. See the money flow out of your hard working hands and generous heart to the receiving hands and grateful hearts of those it will bless. Your earthly currency will create soul ties to those you help and you won’t know about many of them until you get to heaven. What an exciting thing to dream about. When you give with no strings attached you buy a memory in that person's life. What a thing to buy. An object or experience that had an invaluable value on someone you might not ever know. Consider this spectacular opportunity. Pray and decide. Or linger and comeback. Or process and pass. Or share. But above all, find you mission(s) my friend, and then serve.

This Golden Age Jubilee Mission Fund begins with efforts in Kenya, Africa. But it won’t end until I’m done serving the world, which, God willing, will be right before I leave it. What a joy we will have together on our adventures dear friend. And oh what joy we will bring our heavenly father, for God loves a cheerful giver.

Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Corinthians 9:7

I bless you brother or sister as a servant daughter of Jesus Christ. Thank you for reading and remembering. Thank you for investing in this National and International Golden Age Jubilee Mission Fund my friend.

You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden - Matthew 5:14

Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes. Instead you ought to say, “If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that. James 4:14-15

Cheers to your best year yet,

Heather