Campaign Image

Serving in the DR - A Missionary's Journey

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Tate Jackson

Serving in the DR - A Missionary's Journey

Join me on a life-changing mission to serve with YWAM in the Dominican Republic! 🇩🇴 For the next couple of years, I'll be based at the Villa Mella base, supporting staff and their families, and assisting with the Kids Kingdom ministry and community evangelism. 🌳👧🏽 Your contribution will help me cover living expenses and fund the critical work of sharing the Gospel and making disciples. 💖 Let's make an impact together! 💪🏽 Goal: $500 💰❗️ #YWAM #DominicanRepublic #MissionaryLife #ServingWithLove

Recent Donations
Show:
Brent and Cheryl Hayes
$ 100.00 USD
29 minutes ago

We are excited and praying for you as you allow God to work through you May God bless you

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo