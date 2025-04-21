Serving in the DR - A Missionary's Journey

Monthly Goal:
Join me on a life-changing mission to serve with YWAM in the Dominican Republic! 🇩🇴 For the next couple of years, I'll be based at the Villa Mella base, supporting staff and their families, and assisting with the Kids Kingdom ministry and community evangelism. 🌳👧🏽 Your contribution will help me cover living expenses and fund the critical work of sharing the Gospel and making disciples. 💖 Let's make an impact together! 💪🏽 Goal: $500 💰❗️ #YWAM #DominicanRepublic #MissionaryLife #ServingWithLove
We are excited and praying for you as you allow God to work through you May God bless you
