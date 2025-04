Serving in the DR - A Missionary's Journey

Join me on a life-changing mission to serve with YWAM in the Dominican Republic! πŸ‡©πŸ‡΄ For the next couple of years, I'll be based at the Villa Mella base, supporting staff and their families, and assisting with the Kids Kingdom ministry and community evangelism. πŸŒ³πŸ‘§πŸ½ Your contribution will help me cover living expenses and fund the critical work of sharing the Gospel and making disciples. πŸ’– Let's make an impact together! πŸ’ͺ🏽 Goal: $500 πŸ’°β—οΈ #YWAM #DominicanRepublic #MissionaryLife #ServingWithLove