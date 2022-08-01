My wife, who is Ugandan, is a long-time CEF worker. She has worked locally in the Kampala area, for the Ugandan national office, and for the east and central Africa regional office in Nairobi, Kenya. She really enjoys sharing Christ with kids and also training adult workers. Here is a youtube video that shares a little bit (Sara is the narrator in the video) Click for a Video sharing about CEF Uganda. Also here is an audio link of my wife introducing herself. Click here for audio introducing Sara
My background is working with kids and adults with disabilities. I have really enjoyed this work. Several years ago I went to seminary to train as a pastor. My specialty and an area that I really enjoy is supporting people in their faith walk, especially through life's difficulties. I've seen Jesus heal hearts, strengthen faith, and restore hope.
My new position in Uganda is working at Amazima ministries. Among many things, Amazima has a school that lifts families out of poverty and helps disciple them. My job at Amazima will be pastoral support for all the Amazima staff. I will meet with staff 1-1, conduct discipleship classes, and preach on Sundays. Here is a youtube video to share more. Click Here for Video sharing about Amazima
Let me know if you have any questions.
Tim and Sara Smith
Mission to Uganda -- The Smiths
