Part Time Nanny for Kyle and Chioma

Allie and I (and many others) have been helping to care for my brother, Kyle, and our sister-in-law, Chioma’s, daughter Eliana these past 2 years of Chioma’s intense cancer battle. Kyle and Chioma would love to be able to spend more time with their growing daughter, but are unable to care for her daily needs without help. Allie and I have committed to having Eliana with us 2 days a week, and we are trying to help hire a part time nanny for Eliana the other 3 days of the work week, so that Eliana can be around her parents more when they are home, and have a more dependable and constant environment in these young years. Connie and Randy are home to help on the weekends.

We plan to help pay for the nanny, but are needing to fundraise some of the cost as well. If you are already contributing to them financially, please don’t pull those funds away from them for this. We are trying to manage this seperate from all the finances Kyle is managing for Chioma and that support.

Would you consider contributing towards the cost of hiring a nanny? For three months (May, June, July) the nanny will cost $4320, or $1440 per month. Would you consider giving an amount monthly for 3 months, or making a 1 time donation towards this specific need?

If you’re unable to contribute at this time, we totally understand, and are only trying to tap into our network of family and friends to see who the Lord might provide through. Thanks so much for considering! We’re so thankful for you both!