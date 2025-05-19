Building a Brighter Future in Memory of Lisa

BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE TOGETHER for Jason and Princess Dalia

LYL (Love You Lisa)

Losing a loved one is always difficult, but when it's a sudden and unexpected loss, it's even harder to cope. My sister, Lisa, was such an angel here on earth, and her passing has left a gaping hole in the lives of her family and friends. As her sister, I'm reaching out to ask for your help in securing the future of her beloved family - My brother, Jason, and her precious daughter, Princess Dalia.

The services costs are not the only expense we're facing, but also the daily living expenses, and the future of Princess Dalia's Christian education and dance studio. As a family, we're committed to giving them the best possible life, and we're counting on your support to make this happen. We promised Lisa she would not have to worry about Dalia's education or dancing at her studio. She wants Dalia to finish her education and dancing where she currently is so she can achieve Legacy dancer. This will help with that.

We're not just raising funds for the services, but for the future of this beautiful family. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference. We're not just asking for donations; we're asking for your support, prayers and blessings. We believe that with the help of our loving community, we can provide the financial security and support that Jason and Princess Dalia needs.

We're so grateful for your support, prayers and blessings. So many people have already stepped up with food and sending encouragement. They will continue to need us over the years. Please share this campaign with your friends, family, and colleagues who may be willing to help us in this difficult time. Together, we will bring the future into sight for them and we can make a difference in the lives of Jason and Princess Dalia. We thank you for the continued prayers and support!





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Here's his cash app as well : https://cash.app/$bravo14