Supporting Jen Durland in Costa Rica

I’m so grateful for your prayers and support as I begin this new season in Costa Rica!





During my time there, I will be joining missionaries Shane and Abby Holcomb and their three children in their organization “Youth-Reach Costa Rica”(website). I’ve known the Holcomb’s for two years now and they are like a second family to me. They will be opening up their guest house for me to live in and I will be learning a whole new lifestyle and language as God leads me to share His Love as a missionary in Costa Rica.





The mission of Youth-Reach Costa Rica is to shine the light, hope and truth of Jesus to bring healing to a broken generation. One way this organization reaches people is through biblical training seminars. These seminars aim to equip leaders who are walking with severely traumatized children, many being kids who are rescued from human trafficking. These trainings teach leaders biblical counseling techniques to help bring healing and wholeness to these children.





The other area of the mission is aimed towards building a strong community through outreach and programs that teach children and adults biblical principles, character, integrity, as well as self-defense through jiu-jitsu classes. These jiu-jitsu classes are offered free to the community twice a week, drawing people from all over to come together and exercise. The class begins with Bible study, prayer and is followed by discipleship throughout the week.





The Holcombs are making a significant impact in the beautiful town of Atenas, Costa Rica. I’m humbled and honored to join them and eager to serve their family and the surrounding community in any ways the Lord allows.





Thank you so much for love and support. I deeply appreciate your donations and more importantly your prayers. They mean more than I could ever say!





With gratitude,

Jen