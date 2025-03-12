Help Mom With Twins

This mother, with twin one-year-olds and two older children, was nearing her breaking point when we first met her. She had little food, household items and no money for car repairs or insurance.

Passion for Humanity (PFH) provides financial support and authentic love as a tangible reminder that God is with them and they are not alone. Jesus frequently reminds us that poverty is not a matter of fate but an opportunity to recognize His presence among us, especially in the lives of the poor.

We invite you to serve Jesus by taking this opportunity to make a donation to help this family build a brighter future.
























