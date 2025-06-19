Zambian DTS Adventure

Calling All Adventurers & Changemakers!

I'm about to embark on a life-changing 6-month journey with a Discipleship Training School (DTS) in Zambia, and I need your support to make it truly unforgettable!

This mission-driven experience is split into two powerful parts:

Three months of discipleship training – deepening my faith, seeking God, and discovering my purpose.

Three months of outreach – serving and uplifting communities through love, education, and hands-on support.

To make this possible, I'm aiming to raise 100,000 XOF (approx. [$USD equivalent]) per month to cover essentials like accommodation, food, and transportation during my stay. Every donation will directly support both my personal journey and the meaningful work we’ll be doing to empower local communities.

Why am I doing this?

I want to grow closer to God, develop my gifts, and discover how I can play my part in the Great Commission. This DTS is more than a trip, it's a step into purpose, transformation, and service.

How you can help:

Donate: Every amount big or small makes a huge difference.

Pray: Your spiritual support means the world to me.

Share: Spread the word and help others join the mission!

I'll be sending regular newsletters to keep you updated on everything happening on the ground in Zambia through stories, lessons, and the impact your support is making.

Let’s do this together. I am super excited and I hope you are too

Will you be part of the journey?

With gratitude

Caleb Phiri

