Until all have heard. That’s the mission — the heartbeat behind every step I take as I move to Africa to serve in full-time missions. This will take me across the world into Uganda and South Sudan.

I’ll be working both in the field and behind the scenes, with Favor Ministry to bring the hope of the Gospel to unreached communities. Whether it’s discipling others face to face or helping administratively to support the mission’s reach, I’m committed to doing whatever it takes so more hearts can know the love, peace, and joy of my Jesus.

To sustain this call, I’m believing for $500 in monthly support. This will help cover basic living needs while I’m overseas, so I can pour fully into the work without distraction.

If you feel led to give monthly or even one time, know that you’re not just giving to me — you’re sowing into Kingdom work that goes far beyond borders.

We go together — until all have heard.