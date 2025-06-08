Campaign Image

Until all have heard. That’s the mission — the heartbeat behind every step I take as I move to Africa to serve in full-time missions. This will take me across the world into Uganda and South Sudan. 

I’ll be working both in the field and behind the scenes, with Favor Ministry to bring the hope of the Gospel to unreached communities. Whether it’s discipling others face to face or helping administratively to support the mission’s reach, I’m committed to doing whatever it takes so more hearts can know the love, peace, and joy of my Jesus.

To sustain this call, I’m believing for $500 in monthly support. This will help cover basic living needs while I’m overseas, so I can pour fully into the work without distraction.

If you feel led to give monthly or even one time, know that you’re not just giving to me — you’re sowing into Kingdom work that goes far beyond borders. 

We go together — until all have heard.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
17 hours ago

So proud!! So excited!!

Hayley Lewis
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

So proud of you girl! You are such an inspiration to all around you and I can’t wait to see how Christ uses you in this season! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Adaliah, I am so proud of you for following God’s calling for your life! We will be praying for those you are with and for your safety. You are loved! Mama K

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Thank you for doing what GOD has asked all of us to do. You are an amazing young woman.

Amy Dietz
$ 12.00 USD
17 days ago

Vicki McLuckie
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Best of Luck😘

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Will be praying for you!

Destiny Peterson
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

God bless you! Thank you for doing the Lords work! 🙏🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

So proud!! So excited!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

