Supporting My Dads Cancer Treatments

Hey everyone, this may be a shock to some of you but a few months ago my dad was diagnosed with colon cancer. Due to his pain and appointments being 5 days a week and traveling to Kingwood, Texas for these appointments he cannot work. With gas and the costs of his treatments he is starting to struggle to keep a float. I came up with the idea to start this campaign to help my dad not stress about anything other than his appointments and medications. Neither of us knew that this is what was in store for him in life but it’s the cards he was dealt. He never liked handouts and is always or, was always working for everything he has.

He started chemo and radiation Tuesday March 18, 2025

These treatments are lengthy with him having to have a surgery to place a chemo port under his skin to be able to receive his treatment a long with radiation for 5 days a week. He wears a fanny pack bag around his chest for the IV he has connected for the chemo treatment. He is in a lot of pain daily but still hopes to look on the bright side of things for me and our family.

The set goal I have is to help my dad through these treatment costs, food, gas and medications. At this moment in time we do not know what the cost of his next surgery will be or the date of it to remove the cancerous boil from his colon. He has been paying out of pocket for the previous doctors visits that concluded his diagnosis. It is not cheap to be sick and the cost to keep himself alive is stressful. Anything will help at this point. He truly didn’t want anyone to know, but being the headstrong daughter I am I told him he needed to reach out for help. His payments are weekly and monthly so it is imperative that he gets the help he needs.

For all of our family and friends that are just now finding out, I understand that the first thing you want to do is call and check on him but these times for him are frustrating and he doesn’t want to feel useless and felt sorry for. If y’all have any questions or concerns, or even want to leave him a message you can relay it through me! Please and thank you all for taking the time to reach out or help the situation.