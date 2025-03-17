Cari's Mission Field Work in Romania

I went to the Romania Missionary trip July 2024 with our church. I had a great time spending time with the children and doing crafts. We also gave our testimonies and a bible story. We had one action packed week full of fun and laughter while also incorporating the Word of God and Jesus love into it. One of our responsibilities was to pick a cabin and at 11pm go into them to pray with them before they go to sleep. I picked cabin one and was advised that there were 2 girls there who were hearing voices. I said no problem. I said if there were a problem I would get Dawn and if we couldn’t handle the situation we would get the Pastor.

That night I went into the cabin to pray with the girls. II started by asking for prayers and we prayed for all the requests the girls gave me. In the room were 7 girls and one leader. I knew one of the girls and that she was saved. Then I asked for the 2 girls who were hearing voices. Two small girls between the ages of 7-9 came forward. I asked the one girl what she was hearing, and she said to me that the voice was telling her to kill herself as she wasn’t worth much and her family would be better off if she was dead. I wanted to burst out crying but by the Lords help I kept it together. I then asked the other girl what she was hearing, and she said he wanted her to hurt other people but that she didn’t want to. Then I asked them if they had every asked Jesus into their hearts. They said no. Would you like to? They said yes. So, I gave them the plan of salvation making sure they knew what sin was, who sinners are, what is the punishment for sin. Also, who Jesus was, what He did for us and how to ask Him into their hearts. I made sure they understood everything because I understood if I didn’t the next time it would be so much harder for them. I asked if they wanted to ask Jesus into their hearts, they replied yes, and I prayed the sinner’s prayer with them. I asked them if they asked Jesus into their hearts, and they said yes. Then the one girl was twitching her head around. I thought I did something wrong but then she burst out saying “I don’t hear anything anymore”. The second girl thought for a moment and said the same. Praise the Lord!

The following night I went back at 11pm to pray with the girls. The 2 who heard voices came running to me saying they don’t hear voices anymore and slept peacefully. So, I asked for prayer requests and 2 other girls came to me and said we want that Jesus. So, I was able to lead both to the Lord. This really affected me.

I learned that witchcraft is common here and there are many children that are affected. I also learned that there are orphanages here that they haven’t gotten to that they are stretched thin. That also affected me.

I came back feeling that there were so many children that I could reach and the bible saying white unto harvest was what was coming to my mind.

I felt like I was leaving home not coming home. For several months I tried talking myself out of going back saying I’m old or sick. Etc. Every time I did the Lord brought biblical people to mind that He used. After about 2 months I told the Lord if you want me to go I will. I finally had peace. So, this is why I have sent this letter to you to see if the church could help me out with support. I know that Lord wants me in Romania.



