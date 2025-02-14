Help SUPPORT Joshua with brick kiln children

Hello everyone my name is Clint Burger and for the past 4 years I have made great and lasting relationships with many less privileged but wonderful people from other countries such as Pakistan, Uganda, Kenya, India and South Africa that are in need of much help and URGENT support. Our brother in CHRIST Joshua Sajid from Pakistan has a very passionate heart about helping the slavery of the brick kiln children and their families! I am also VERY DEDICATED To HELP him in this GOD GIVEN MISSION to END THIS TYPE OF SLAVERY! Please HELP and DONATE to SUPPORT him with whatever you feel BLESSED to in JESUS' mighty mighty name! AMEN!!!

Proverbs 19:17" Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed".

Joshua's Facebook profile



Joshua writes:

Dear Friends,

I am Joshua Sajid, a passionate teenager on a mission to rescue children trapped in brick kiln slavery in Pakistan. This cause is very close to my heart, and I believe that every child deserves a chance at a better life—free from exploitation, with access to education and a safe environment.

In Pakistan, the brick kiln industry forces children into grueling labor under harsh conditions. Over a million children are affected by this inhumane practice. Along with my dedicated team, The Joshua Team, we are committed to rescuing these children and providing them with the education, care, and support they need to thrive.

Our mission is non-profit and focused on making a real difference. We aim to rescue thousands of children from slavery and offer them the chance to build a brighter future. Through awareness, compassion, and collective action, we can transform their lives.

The hidden horrors of modern slavery in Pakistan's brick kilns demand our attention. Behind the walls of these labor camps, families are trapped in a cycle of debt and poverty, working long hours under brutal conditions, while children are forced to forgo their education and dreams. We must speak out for those whose voices are silenced by exploitation, and fight for a future where every child can attend school and every family is free from the chains of forced labor.

The conditions faced by these workers are unbearable, but together, we can make a real difference. By supporting efforts that provide not only basic necessities like food, clean water, and shelter, but also access to education, we can offer these children the chance to build a brighter future. Every meal, every opportunity to learn, and every step toward freedom breaks the cycle of poverty and empowers future generations to dream beyond the walls they’ve been confined to.

As Proverbs 19:17 reminds us, “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.” Let’s extend our kindness, our hands, and our hearts to those in need, showing them the love of Christ through our actions.

United in hope, together we can rescue and restore brighter futures for every child. Your support, whether it’s providing a meal, educational tools, or simply spreading awareness, can be the spark that changes lives. #EndSlavery #HopeForFreedom #NoMoreSlavery

Thank you for your support in this mission. Together, we can rescue, educate, and empower these children to reclaim their childhoods and their future.

With gratitude,

Joshua Sajid ✨

|| 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞,𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞,𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 ||Dear Friends,

May the hands of GOD BLESS YOU ALL IN JESUS' MIGHTY MIGHTY NAME! AMEN!!!🙌🙏🔥❤️✝️

Hebrews 13:16: Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God. 🙌👏🙏✝️♥️