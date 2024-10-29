Help SUPPORT Sonia's ministry for poor children

Hello everyone my name is Clint Burger and over the past 3 years I have developed many wonderful relationships with people from other countries such as Pakistan, Uganda, Kenya, India and South Africa that are in need of much help and support. These people include pastors, teachers, orphans, poor children and widows. Sonia Rafaqat our sister in Christ requested me to create a donation page for her and her ministry to help the 150 poor children, orphans and less fortunate children she whole heartily helps! Please help and support her with whatever you can in JESUS' mighty mighty name! AMEN!!!

Proverbs 14:21 Whoever despises his neighbor is a sinner, but blessed is he who is generous to the poor.

Sonia's Facebook profile page



Sonia writes:

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Dear brothers and sisters I am Sonia Rafaqat from Pakistan and I run a Sunday school working for the poor, orphans and needy children.

Please pray for our poor orphans and needy street children. We have 150 children in our care. We give them food three times daily along with bibles and school study. One child's monthly cost is $15 and we have 70 children monthly to support. We need food, clothes, medicine, bibles and school supplies. Dear friends please help and support us in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

May GOD BLESS YOU ALL IN JESUS' MIGHTY MIGHTY NAME! AMEN!!!🙌🙏🔥❤️

Proverbs 19:17"

Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed".