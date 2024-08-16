Father and Daughter Once In a Lifetime Opportunity

David and his daughter are students of Shaolin Kung Fu. Yanqing, the Shaolin Monk from which they trace their study, has presented them with the once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to the original Shaolin Temple next year. The Shaolin Temple in China dates back to over 1500 years. Dave and his daughter have been invited to travel to the Temple to live and train for ten days in the first part of 2025. Kung Fu has been a vital part of their lives, bringing integrity, perseverance, strength, focus, discipline, fitness and patience to each of their lives. They have competed in several tournaments, including last year's North American Shaolin Games, where they won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in their categories. For David, the study of Kung Fu is a personal journey of self improvement. For his daughter, it is a path to fitness, raised self confidence and learning self defense.

David is a single full time dad. He cannot afford this trip on his own. He would love the opportunity to take his daughter on this trip so they can share this experience together. Your help will make this once in a lifetime trip a reality and a dream come true for both of them.



