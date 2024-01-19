Goodens in Thailand

Campaign Image

We are Micah and Geneza Gooden - missionaries serving Jesus in Thailand and the jungles of Southeast Asia. We attend to the spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of the people of Burma who have been oppressed by their own government. Please follow along on our journey and pray for us as we go to the ends of the earth in order to offer the hope of Christ to some of the most desperate people on the planet. Thank you for your support!

Anonymous Giver
5 hours ago

Congratulations on your baby. This is a gift from Gina, Melody and Karen God bless you all

Anonymous Giver
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Keep safe! Prov 3:5&6

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Love you guys. Praying for you and all you’re doing..,and the treasured baby Gods bringing to your family.

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

