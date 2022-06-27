The Jessie Story MI Right to Defend Yourself

Please read my story and share with others. Please help me raise money for attorney fees so I can get a good lawyer to get out of jail. I was at my own home when I shot someone in self defense I was given a court appointed attorney who did nothing for me and I was found guilty of protecting myself and my fiancé

On Wednesday, August 6, 2014, we were attacked in front of my house by a 6-foot-tall 240-pound male who was twice over the legal limit drunk and on 5 types of drugs. It's a known fact that alcohol and drugs can make people mean, aggressive, violent, and even stronger than they normally would be. He also has a record of attempted murder upon someone else.

On Wednesday around 9 pm. I was in my pajamas talking to a friend on the phone, getting ready to tuck my mom into bed when Sarah came in and told me the guy came and got the fridge but when he tried to leave the fridge fell out of his truck and broke glass all over. Sarah talked me into going outside to see all the glass from the fridge. By the time I went out the guy had left, and I saw the glass and said no big deal I’ll call security and have them come clean it up. I called security got dressed and put my gun in my waistband like I always do.



Once I went back outside I saw the guy had returned. Sarah was at the passenger side of his truck, I came up behind her, put my hands on her hips, and told her security was on their way. The man jumped out of his Ford Ranger and ran to the front of the truck, Sarah and I side stepped to the front of the truck. This man was already in front of us swinging his fists wildly. I leaned in front of Sarah putting my left hand on his right chest area. Sarah put both her hands on mine, I was getting punched by him, we were both yelling at him to stop, but he wouldn’t. I had already pulled out my gun, instinctively chambered a round, and had it in my right hand by my right side, but the guy kept attacking, and when Sarah covered her head and neck area to fend off the attack, I pulled the trigger. I tried to shoot him in his left shoulder, but he was moving so fast, that unfortunately the round struck him in the heart and he died.



I called 911 immediately, but it connected and disconnected, however, did register on my phone. I gave my phone to Sarah and told her to call 911 again and that I was going to secure my gun in the house so the police wouldn't shoot me when they showed up.



I then came back out and called 911 again. I stood behind the guy’s truck with a security officer talking to 911 until the police showed up and they told me it was ok to hang up and talk with them.



The St. Clair County Prosecutor fabricated lies and let perjured testimony in without correcting it (which is their duty). The prosecutor also withheld material information, including all four 911 phone call's that were made. My trial attorney also failed to object to or have the false testimony corrected. I also asked my attorney for the 911 calls, he just turned and shook his head and neither answered me or had them produced.



All the police testified that I had no alcohol in my system and was calm and cooperative. But the state allowed false testimony that stated I was drinking beer, smoking cigarettes, running all over acting a fool, and never using my phone, I told him none of that is true and his response was “they just want their 15 minutes of fame, don't worry I got this”.

