Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $12,143
Campaign funds will be received by Faith Friends and Family
Our Mission
32 years ago, I co‑founded Faith & Families with the late Gov. Kirk Fordice. We brought clean water, the Word, and real hope to communities ravaged by disaster or persecution. It was hard—but holy. It changed lives. It changed me.
Today, called by the Lord and strengthened by trials (even the hate text I received this morning), I’m relaunching under a new name—FAITH. FRIENDS. FAMILIES. Here’s how your gift will power this vision:
🚀 Programs You’re Funding
🙏 LEAD
Love • Evangelize • Activate • Disciple
Training and equipping believers to carry the gospel locally and abroad.
🇺🇸 CPR
Christian Patriot Response
Emergency deployment for immediate, boots-on-the-ground relief during disasters, persecution, and urgent community need.
🔗 LINK
Lifting Individuals • Networking Kingdom
A national matching ministry…connecting churches and families in need with those with capacity to help.
Why It Matters
• Real impact: Your gift isn’t theoretical. We have boots-on-the-ground plans, trusted church partners, and schedules ready.
• Trusted leadership: Years of ministry, proven disaster response, and a strong call from God and community.
• Multiplier effect: Every $1 donated supports lives strengthened, water delivered, disciples trained, and hurting hearts mended.
🔥 Be Part of the Story
By donating:
1. You help us reach our first milestone: $10k = start-up funds for LINK preparation for Hurricane season.
2. You reaffirm the power of God’s call against enemy—just like the hate text confirmed for me.
3. You join a movement, not just a moment—where faith meets action.
Can’t give? You can still help immensely:
• Share this campaign (Facebook, X, Truth Social, church bulletins) ￼ ￼
• Pray for wisdom, protection, open doors
• Encourage others—your voice is a divine instrument of revival
🌟 Thank You & Updates
• Milestones & Stories: We’ll post updates every $10k raised—plus stories from the field, photos, and videos. ￼ ￼
• Gratitude: Live conference call with Gregg. Your generosity deserves personal recognition.
Prayers up for the growth and success of F3. 🙏✝️
May God continue to bless your mission, Gregg! @TruthStorm
🙏❤️
🙏🏻
Godspeed Patriot, thank you for all you do.
Praying for you and your ministry
Dear Gregg, It's rare to encounter a man of your unwavering integrity and profound faith. I often turn to your prayers, and they never fail to uplift and inspire me. Your remarkable strength in the face of adversity serves as a true beacon of hope. With lots of love, Thumblinagirl
Thank you Greg for your strength and courage. It was you who introduced me to the Bible app and helped me find Jesus again. Continued prayers for you for your health. Many prayers to come for your FFF mission. God please bless everyone.
God bless you and this work!
Started following you with the 2000 mules! God's Speed to your mission.
Thank You. Blessings
Thanks for giving us the opportunity to be part of your new ministry! Excited to see how God moves!
Sending love and heartfelt prayer for you always.
God bless you on this mission🙏🏻🇺🇸
It’s the best I can do.
July 6th, 2025
We are excited to announce that Faith. Friends. Family (F3) has officially recieved its 501(c)(3) status from the IRS. That means your donations are tax deductible for federal income tax purposes. This is an important early milestone as we continue to build out our mission arms - LEAD, CPR and LINK - to mobilize warriors for Christ, respond to urgent needs, and rebuild broken communities.
Thank you to all who have supported us so far. This is just the beginning.
🙏 Keep praying.
🔥 If you are able, give now to help us launch strong.
June 21st, 2025
