Our Mission

32 years ago, I co‑founded Faith & Families with the late Gov. Kirk Fordice. We brought clean water, the Word, and real hope to communities ravaged by disaster or persecution. It was hard—but holy. It changed lives. It changed me.



Today, called by the Lord and strengthened by trials (even the hate text I received this morning), I’m relaunching under a new name—FAITH. FRIENDS. FAMILIES. Here’s how your gift will power this vision:

🚀 Programs You’re Funding

🙏 LEAD

Love • Evangelize • Activate • Disciple

Training and equipping believers to carry the gospel locally and abroad.

🇺🇸 CPR

Christian Patriot Response

Emergency deployment for immediate, boots-on-the-ground relief during disasters, persecution, and urgent community need.

🔗 LINK

Lifting Individuals • Networking Kingdom



A national matching ministry…connecting churches and families in need with those with capacity to help.

Why It Matters



• Real impact: Your gift isn’t theoretical. We have boots-on-the-ground plans, trusted church partners, and schedules ready.

• Trusted leadership: Years of ministry, proven disaster response, and a strong call from God and community.

• Multiplier effect: Every $1 donated supports lives strengthened, water delivered, disciples trained, and hurting hearts mended.

🔥 Be Part of the Story

By donating:



1. You help us reach our first milestone: $10k = start-up funds for LINK preparation for Hurricane season.

2. You reaffirm the power of God’s call against enemy—just like the hate text confirmed for me.

3. You join a movement, not just a moment—where faith meets action.

Can’t give? You can still help immensely:

• Share this campaign (Facebook, X, Truth Social, church bulletins) ￼ ￼

• Pray for wisdom, protection, open doors

• Encourage others—your voice is a divine instrument of revival

🌟 Thank You & Updates



• Milestones & Stories: We’ll post updates every $10k raised—plus stories from the field, photos, and videos. ￼ ￼

• Gratitude: Live conference call with Gregg. Your generosity deserves personal recognition.



