Women of the Mayflower: Heal a Nation

The Voyage Begins: Voices of Destiny





Over four centuries ago, a diverse group of religious dissenters, ambitious merchants, and devoted families boarded a leaking ship to cross a cold, unforgiving ocean. They were seeking more than just a new shore; they were seeking a new societal covenant and the freedom to build a life grounded in faith.





WILLIAM BRADFORD

Then we are at a “Groan.” We have poured our life’s savings into this vessel, and it has betrayed us twice before we have even lost sight of the cliffs.





MARY BREWSTER

‘Tis more than the wood, you know. We are trying to carry too much of the Old World into the New. The Speedwell is not just leaking water; she’s leaking our pride. Now, we have no choice but to cram into the Mayflower or stay in the “Walled City” and drown. (Women of the Mayflower, Act 1, Scene 1, p. 3)





Women of the Mayflower is the premiere audio drama from Scroll N Pen Productions and the maiden voyage of The Sovereignty Project. It tells the story of this foundational journey through the eyes of the women who sustained it. From the chaotic docks of England to the devastating winter burials and the ultimate deliverance of the first harvest, this series explores what it truly costs to establish sovereignty and heal a divided nation.





Phase 1: Booking Passage





Right now, in September, we are marking the exact anniversary of the original Mayflower departure. To honor this timeline, we are officially launching Phase 1 of our campaign with a goal of $6,888.





This initial funding serves as our "proof of concept" and directly covers the hard costs required to record, produce, and market the complete audio journey. Your support will fully fund:





The Complete Audio Series: Studio time with Rogue Media Network and professional compensation for our 12-person voice cast to bring the entire 13-episode series to life. This includes the six-part audio drama (one half-hour episode weekly), mid-week behind-the-scenes voice actor interviews, and a final deep-dive historical listener Q&A. Creative Foundation: IP usage matching the production base, Library of Congress copyright registration, script printing, and the first three months of our dedicated social media marketing rollout.





By fully funding Phase 1, we will be able to begin releasing the fully produced series just in time for Thanksgiving—a digital offering of gratitude to our backers and the momentum we need to launch our future live events.





Phase 2: The Settlement





Once the audio series is funded and released, Phase 2 will launch to fund the professional videography and logistics for our live script reading at the Waco Civic Theatre this coming April.





While an April event might seem out of season for a Pilgrim story, it aligns beautifully with Passover—the ultimate historical celebration of deliverance and stepping into a promised land. The Pilgrims viewed their crossing through this exact biblical lens, and our April event will celebrate the deep spiritual roots of their new foundation.





Phase 3: The Legacy





As the project grows, Phase 3 will expand our reach outward into the community. This final funding phase will bring the story to life in entirely new ways through immersive, fully catered Dinner Theatre events at larger venues and the launch of the interactive Traveling Torch.





We cannot make this journey alone. We need you to step aboard the ship with us. Please consider making a contribution to Phase 1 today to help us launch The Sovereignty Project and bring these voices of destiny to the world.





We appreciate your support!





Shalom,

Robin & James