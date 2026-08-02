Help Bring Wine Down to Life





For more than five years, Shareen Barrett has been dreaming about Wine Down—a place where our community can gather, connect, celebrate, and, quite simply, wine down.





The idea started with something Shareen felt Novato was missing: a comfortable, vibrant social gathering place with a great atmosphere and later hours. Somewhere to meet friends for a glass of wine, stop in after dinner, celebrate an occasion, or turn an ordinary night into a fun night out.





Shareen didn't come from the wine industry. She simply loved wine tasting, discovering new wineries, and enjoying a great glass of wine with friends. And that sparked an idea:





California has an incredible number of wineries—so why not create a place that helps people discover them?





Wine Down will showcase wines from throughout California, with an emphasis on introducing guests to smaller and lesser-known wineries they may never have discovered on their own. Add local and specialty beers, delicious bites designed to pair with your glass, and a warm, inviting atmosphere—and Wine Down becomes so much more than a wine bar.





It's meant to become Novato's local hangout.





And we're only getting started.





Plans include a Wine Down Wine Club with special perks and pickup parties, exclusive events, wine tastings and winemaker experiences, and eventually wine-country excursions created especially for our members.





The Dream Is Close—But We Need Your Help





Nearly three years ago, Shareen first walked into the space that would eventually become Wine Down.





Then the real journey began.





Designs. Plans. Engineers. Permits. Revisions. Approvals. Construction requirements. Rent. And more unexpected hurdles than we ever imagined.





The amount of time—and money—required simply to get Wine Down to the point where construction could begin has been astonishing.





But after nearly three years of persistence, Wine Down is finally getting closer to becoming a reality.





Unfortunately, those unexpected costs have also taken a significant portion of the budget that was intended to create the space itself.





And that's where our community comes in.





Be Part of Wine Down From the Beginning





We're asking our friends, neighbors, future guests, wine lovers, and everyone who wants to see more exciting locally owned businesses in Novato to help us bring Wine Down across the finish line.





Your contribution isn't simply helping open another business.





You're helping create a gathering place for our community.





A place for first dates and girls' nights.

Birthday celebrations and spontaneous happy hours.

Wine discoveries and conversations with friends.

A quick glass after dinner that somehow turns into staying for another.





Most importantly, we want Wine Down to become your place—the neighborhood spot where you walk in, feel comfortable, and always seem to run into someone you know.





Every contribution, whether big or small, gets us one step closer to opening those doors.

And we want to make supporting Wine Down fun! We've created special gifts and perks at different contribution levels as our way of thanking the people who believed in this dream before the first glass was ever poured.





There may also be opportunities for those interested in becoming investors in Wine Down.





We've come too far to stop short of creating the Wine Down we've envisioned from the beginning.





Now we're inviting you to be part of the story.





Help us finish the space.

Help us open the doors.

Help us pour that first glass.





And one day very soon, we hope you'll be sitting inside Wine Down, glass in hand, knowing:





"I helped make this happen."





From Shareen and everyone behind Wine Down, thank you for believing in this dream, supporting local business, and helping us create something special for Novato.





We can't wait to Wine Down with you.