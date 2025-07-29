Help Me Create Video Content Exposing Education

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $145
Campaign funds will be received by Julie Behling
Hi my friends! Beneath Sheep's Clothing came out nearly one year ago, but we still have millions of parents, educators, school board members, and state legislators who DON'T UNDERSTAND the level of the threat our children face within our K-12 schools.
I am planning on making a video series that will be free to the public showing parents just why they should think twice about sending their kids back to school this fall, and showing educators, school board members, and legislators how deeply subverted our schools really are. I feel there is a real need to expose the ravages of Social & Emotional Learning, Whole Child Education, and other nefarious systems and practices being foisted upon them in the name of being a "nice global citizen".
This video series will be made in conjunction with seasoned education advocates, will feature some reenactment footage from my film Beneath Sheep's Clothing, and has the potential to make a real difference for individual children, families, and our nation!
I thank you for your support - every donation in any amount counts!
You can also support this project by streaming Beneath Sheep's Clothing online and purchasing DVD's and t-shirts at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie.
Beneath Sheep's Clothing is a great documentary. Looking forward to many more films to come. Keep up the good work.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.