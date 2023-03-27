Life Is More Fun When We Stick Together 💙🥍

Two sisters. One team. One dream: to play side by side and make memories we’ll carry with us long after the final whistle.





Hi! We’re Nina Nalani and Zoe Jiani, sisters, teammates, and best friends.

Zoe started playing lacrosse because she watched Nina fall in love with the sport. What began with one sister inspiring the other has become something really special. Now we get to play high school lacrosse together, practice together, compete together, and cheer each other on.





Lacrosse has given us so much more than a game. It has taught us confidence, resilience, discipline, and the meaning of being part of a team. Most of all, it has given us another way to grow together as sisters.





Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports for women in the United States, with participation growing more than 120% over the last decade. We’re proud to be part of a sport that gives girls the opportunity to compete, lead, and find their people.

Our team is self funded, so every season comes with expenses for uniforms, equipment, tournament and league fees, transportation, and travel. We’re asking our family, friends, and community to help us keep doing what we love together.





If you’re able to donate, your support will go directly toward helping us cover those team expenses and keep two sisters on the field together. Every contribution, big or small, means we get another practice, another game, another memory, and another moment side by side.





Thank you for believing in us and being part of our journey. If you believe in sisterhood, teamwork, and helping girls chase their dreams, we would be so grateful for your support, because life really is more fun when we stick together. 💙🥍✨





With gratitude,

Nina Nalani & Zoe Jiani