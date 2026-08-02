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Transparency & Accountability

Goal$12,500 USD
Raised$520 USD

Fundraiser created byBobby Morton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bobby Morton

Transparency & Accountability

Tombstone's Democrat Mayor Escapule has begun the construction of a sewage treatment effluent pond in our residential neighborhood and across the street from our elementary school.


We did not ask for nor do we want this pond. It represents a hazard to the residents who live here and the children who attend school here. This pond will attract dangerous wildlife into this populated area. We do not believe the city is capable or reliable to treat and then conduct the strict monitoring required to keep a sewage treatment effluent pond from becoming a major health risk to the area. These ponds are known for their foul smell and for insects that are vectors for disease.


This construction began without any discussion with the residents or school board, without City Council approval, without line-item budget funding, without consultation from EPA, without an approved engineering design, and without feasibility or environmental impact studies.


Our coalition will be retaining an attorney to stop the sewage treatment effluent pond from being built in our neighborhood across from our elementary school.


These are the goals for the Attorney.

Injunctive Relief - An immediate court order to stop the construction of this sewage treatment effluent pond.

Relief Sought - That the City provide complete transparency regarding the efforts to construct this pond through the discovery of documents, interrogatories, and depositions. We want transparency.

Liability Determination - There has been significant ecological harm done to this location. There are serious concerns about possible unauthorized and illegal use of city resources. We want accountability.

Damages - The land that was bulldozed is suffering wind and water erosion during this monsoon season and needs to be restored. Protected native plants were plowed over and destroyed. Property values may have been negatively impacted.


We have a willing attorney who specializes in this type of case. To get started we will need a retainer of $5,000. It is estimated that the total to bring this case to an end will be $12,500.


Your donations to this cause will help stop the construction this ill-conceived and poorly planned sewage treatment effluent pond.

You will also be helping citizens standup to city government run amok. Truth to Power.


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