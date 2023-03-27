As most of you know, Murphy has been the center of my ticker, since the day I picked him up off the ground as a puppy and he draped his head on my shoulder. Since then, wherever we roam, Murphy still rides with his head on my shoulder.





Yesterday, was not one of those days. I arrived home from my oncology appointment in Boston and Murphy was not at the window excitedly barking for me. He was laying listless on the floor. I scooped him up and hit the road for the Emergency Room.





The news was not good. They found a large mass in his abdomen, suspected to be a Hemangeosarcoma. I had about a minute to make

a decision: Euthanasia, or surgery. So, I scooped him up again, loaded him in my pickup and headed pedal down for Tufts University.





After more tests, they confirmed the findings of the ER. We discussed the surgical options and I was put at ease, that giving Murphy a chance was worth it. I took him for a short walk at 2:00am and we talked it out. Murphy saved me in so many ways - especially during my own battle with cancer, that I felt like his life - his joy - his heart, was worth saving.





Needless to say, the medical bills have commenced in earnest. Murphy is out of surgery and in the ICU, but he’s not out of this patch of woods yet. I am humbled and beautifully overwhelmed beyond words for the support of

so many. I realize many are in a tight space, but if you find yourself to donate to help save my boy, I would immeasurably grateful.





Thank you all and as always: Much love to you all.





Mark & Murph