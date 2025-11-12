Support Ms. Susie Fallstich

Many know Ms. Fallstich (endearingly, Ms. Susie) as the heartbeat of the ballet community here in The Woodlands, Texas. Constant, true, and singularly generous with her time and efforts as Ballet School Manager for nine years, she has supported hundreds of families and their dancers in pursuit of goodness, beauty, and truth through dance.





With recent closing of the ballet studio, Ms. Fallstich finds herself in a season of deep need. We can accompany her in the following ways:

🙏🏻 Pray ~ for her family (Ms. Fallstich has two daughters), her health as she prepares for cataract eye surgery and continues to recover from cancer, peace, and provision in all things.

💌 Encourage ~ a kind word lifts the heart. Reach her directly at smfallstich@gmail.com, or drop off a card at On Pointe Academy (OPA) located at 1037 Pruitt Road, Spring, TX 77380.

💛 Give ~ 100% of every financial gift goes to Ms. Fallstich. No amount is too small.





Thank you in advance for your generosity. Please share Ms. Susie’s story, so others may help in her time of need.





✨✨Update✨✨

Is there someone you know in need of a business or real estate loan? As of August 31, 2026, Ms. Fallstich is partnering with ___ to provide loans. Her position is 100% commission. Congratulations, Ms. Fallstich! Your attention to detail will serve your clients well.





"A good deed is never lost; she who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and she who plants kindness gathers love."

-St. Basil the Great, 4th Century, Asia Minor