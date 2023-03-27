Send Sophia Home for the Holidays (SECRET!)

Hello Supporter! Thank you for everything you’ve been doing to support me as I go along my missions journey! These seasons of work have been AMAZING and such important work has been done, however, rest and family are also extremely important. Every time I call back home, it’s hard to explain to my siblings why they can’t see me and why it’s so hard to come back home. Please help me to get back home for a bit to see my parents, family, and friends, just before I head back into the mission field again!





Thanks for all your help, this makes missions life successful and healthy. I am trusting God completely for support in this.