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Safe Home for My Family's Fresh Start

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Safe Home for My Family's Fresh Start

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTenia Pero

Safe Home for My Family's Fresh Start

Hello, my name is Tenia, and I am raising $30,000 to help secure a safe and stable home for myself, my three daughters, and my grandchild before the end of September.

After walking through a divorce and a difficult season of transition, I have been staying with my mother while working to rebuild my life. I am deeply grateful that she opened her home to us, but our family now desperately needs a space of our own. A peaceful place where we can heal, grow, and begin a new chapter together.

This fundraiser is about more than simply finding a house. It is about creating a fresh atmosphere for my family: a place filled with stability, peace, love, and hope. We are starting over without furniture or many of the basic household necessities needed to make a home. My desire is to pay one year of rent in advance so that my family can have security while I continue rebuilding and working toward long-term financial stability.

The funds raised will help cover:

  1. One year of rent
  2. Security deposits and other move-in costs
  3. Utility deposits and moving expenses
  4. Beds and essential furniture
  5. Basic household and kitchen necessities
  6. Any immediate costs required to make the home safe and functional

My faith in God has carried me throughout this entire journey. Even during moments when I could not see how everything would come together, I continued trusting that His promises for my life and family would come to pass. I believe this move will represent a true new beginning for us an opportunity to leave a difficult season behind and move forward with renewed hope.

Our goal is to secure and move into a home before September ends. If you feel led to give, no amount is too small, and every contribution will take us one step closer. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and praying for our family would mean just as much to us.

Thank you for reading our story, believing with us, and helping us build a peaceful foundation for this new adventure. Your generosity will not simply help us move into a house it will help give our family a place to finally call home.


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