Restore Water Trailer for Spring Water hauling.

I'm raising funds to restore a retired military 400 gallon water buffalo trailer and canteen filler. I also need to extend my dirt road to the spring water. Once trailer is restored and CA plated, the trailer will haul potable spring water and attend charitable and school sporting events. I will also use the water for personal and business uses. The stainless steel tank will haul spring water exclusively from my natural artisan spring in Shasta County, CA.





My vision is to eventually expand to full-size water trucks and trailers for selling spring water delivered to households in half-gallon glass bottles. I also plan to offer a substantial discount to pregnant women and households with young children for several years after they sign up for service due to the health benefits of drinking high quality spring water.





To date, I am making mortgage payments on the land where the spring is located: Oak Run in Shasta County, CA, located roughly between Mt. Shasta and Mt. Lassen. This land was purchased by my Grandfather in the 1960's. I have a large storage unit in Lodi, CA near where I live where I have a 850 gallon stainless steel water tank that I recently purchased. I also recently purchased the water trailer and had new tires put on it. The trailer is in need of brakes, lights and frame restoration, repair and painting before I can pursue a CA license plate for it. I intend to keep the military USMC camouflage paint style and character of the trailer with very little restoration being done to the outside of the tank itself so as to respect the character and history of the equipment.





I will be using my 2016 Ford F-150 to pull it. I retired from CDCR in 2024 at age 50 but I'm still looking to serve by delivering High Quality H2O to my community in San Joaquin County. Stay thirsty my friends! Thank you for your support.