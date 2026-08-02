Pressure Washing Business Startup in Florida

I came to Sarasota, Florida through the refugee program for South Africans, and I've been given an incredible opportunity to start my own business here.





I used to run my own company in South Africa, but the business environment there made it impossible for small companies to survive. We lost everything. Now I have the chance to rebuild and put my skills to work.





To get started, I need to buy a truck, a pressure washer trailer, and tools. I have the knowledge, the hands-on skills, and the work lined up, I just need the equipment to begin.





My family of four came here with nothing, and we're committed to becoming self-sufficient and giving back to America. I've always been ambitious, and I believe this is the way forward for us. Your support would mean so much as we work to make this happen.